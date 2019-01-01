Sarah Hyland and Wells Adams celebrate engagement

Sarah Hyland and fiance Wells Adams celebrated their engagement at a party in California over the weekend (26-27Oct19).

The Modern Family star and Adams gathered with family and friends, including stylist Brad Goreski and Hyland's co-star Jesse Tyler Ferguson, on Saturday (26Oct19).

"You are all obviously here today because you have such a special place in our heart and we all love you very much," Hyland told guests in a video posted by Goreski.

"Well we paid for all of this so drink up, I guess," Adams jokingly added. "Thanks for coming guys."

Hyland and Adams became engaged earlier this year while they were on vacation in Fiji. The actress has not yet shared any wedding details, but she previously said she started planning the nuptials immediately after Adams asked her to be his wife.

"Where we were staying (in Fiji) didn't have a lot of Wi-Fi, so later that night I started having a panic attack like, 'I need Pinterest (website) to look at wedding stuff'," she told People magazine. "Wells was like, 'I thought you wanted a long engagement!' I was like, 'I do, I just need to look at wedding stuff. I don't know who I've turned into!'"