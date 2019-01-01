Prince hits out at Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran in unearthed notes

Prince hit out at the music industry for "trying to ram Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran down our throats" in a series of unearthed notes and letters from the late star.

The notes were reportedly found among a wide variety of photographs and handwritten lyrics inside the star's Minnesota home following his death in 2016, aged 57.

According to The Guardian's Weekend magazine, Prince's estate has been examining the massive archive in an effort to generate income, and the publication has printed excerpts from the collection.

In one note, the star hit out at the state of the music industry at the time, and wrote of the media conglomerates who control contemporary radio: “We need to tell them that they keep trying to ram Katy Perry and Ed Sheeran down our throats and we don’t like it no matter how many times they play it.”

The collection has been curated into a book, The Beautiful Ones, by Dan Piepenbring - a Prince devotee who the Purple Rain star had tapped to work on his memoir before his tragic passing.

The pair worked together for three months before Prince's death and, speaking of finding the artefacts following his passing, Dan said: “The sheer quantity of paper was surprising... In one room you’d find something from 1979, and within arm’s reach there’d be something from 2002. It seemed very ad hoc and very personal."

The Beautiful Ones is released 29 October.