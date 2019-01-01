Beyonce advised Kesha to 'weed out the snakes' from her life

Kesha has opened up about the life-changing advice Beyonce gave her when she first met the star.

The Tik Tok star has endured a difficult few years dealing with her sexual assault case against music producer Dr Luke, but the singer revealed it was the Crazy in Love hitmaker who inspired her to take an active role in taking charge of her life.

Speaking to The Face magazine about what happened when she got to meet the superstar for the first time, Kesha gushed: "I’ve always been a fan, since day one – Destiny’s Child all the way. It was backstage and she was like an angel.

Of the advice the Diva hitmaker shared with her, the star recalled: "She said: ?'As soon as you know they’re snakes, weed ?’em out.' So, I’ve just tried to listen to that advice. Sometimes it took a little longer for me to realise who around me was there for the right reasons or not.

"But I think I can safely say, as of right now, I am surrounded by really good people," she explained. "It may have taken a couple of years, but her advice was well received. And that would be my advice to anybody in the music business.”

Kesha confessed she didn't want to name drop Beyonce during the interview, but gushed: "It’s such a cool name to drop.”

The singer is set to release her fourth album High Road in January.