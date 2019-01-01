NEWS 'Peaky Blinders' composer Anna Calvi has begun work on her fourth studio album Newsdesk Share with :







The 39-year-old musician has enjoyed a successful 2019, after composing the music for the fifth season of the BBC drama, and receiving a Mercury Prize nomination for her 2018 album 'Hunter'.



But the star isn't letting the success go to her head, as she's already heading into the studio to work on her next release, which will be her fourth studio project.



Speaking exclusively to BANG Showbiz, she said: "I put my record out a year ago and I did the music for 'Peaky Blinders' the last series and now I'm working on a new record."



Anna admits her record is still "a baby", and so far she doesn't have a clear idea of what the songs be like, but does know she wants to "start from scratch" when it comes to her material and won't be using any old samples.



She added: "I'm starting from scratch, it's not old songs. I want a kind of new plate. It's still early days but it's going well, yeah. It's all a bit too early really, it's still a baby."



The 'Don't Beat the Girl out of My Boy' hitmaker is "so proud" of her work on 'Peaky Blinders', and says the experience was "like a dream".



She said: "Yeah, so proud, it's such an amazing show, to be doing the music to it, it's like a dream really."

And although there are no plans in place yet, Anna would love to return to score the music for a 'Peaky Blinders' movie.



When asked about a potential film, she said: "I would love to but I haven't heard anything about that but I think it would work really well."