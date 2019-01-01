Bruce Springsteen: 'Donald Trump doesn't have a clue what it means to be an American'

Bruce Springsteen has fired back at U.S. President Donald Trump's criticism of him, insisting he "doesn't have a clue what it means to be an American".

The POTUS took aim at the Born in the USA hitmaker earlier this month, as he name-dropped a number of celebrities whose support he didn't need to win the 2016 U.S. presidential election.

"I didn't need Beyonce and JAY-Z. I didn't need little Bruce Springsteen and all of these people," the President stated during a speech in Minneapolis, after The Boss famously supported Trump's rival, Hillary Clinton, during her presidential bid the same year.

Now, in an interview with CBS This Morning, the rocker confessed he was "not really" surprised by Trump's comments, reflecting: "It's frightening, you know? We're living in a frightening time.

"The stewardship of the nation has been thrown away to somebody who doesn't have a clue as to what that means. And unfortunately we have somebody who I feel doesn't have a grasp of the deep meaning of what it means to be an American."

Springsteen has been a vocal critic of the 45th U.S. President during his term in office, previously referring to him as "deeply damaged," while calling Trump's influence on society "toxic".