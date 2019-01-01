NEWS Kanye West has promised he'll go on tour 'right away' Newsdesk Share with :







The 42-year-old rapper hasn't hit the road in three years but has admitted he's getting ready to take his new album 'Jesus is King', which dropped on Friday (25.10.19), to arenas around the world soon so that his fans can listen to the tracks live.



Speaking to TMZ.com, the 'Bound 2' hitmaker - who was walking with his wife Kim Kardashian West - said "right away" when asked if he was going on tour with the album.



Kanye was last on tour in 2016 with his LP 'The Life of Pablo' but was forced to cut the dates short when he was hospitalised for mental health issues in the December of that year.



Although he hasn't taken any of his albums on the road, Kanye has still been performing live as he's been holding his famous Sunday Service events for almost a year.



Meanwhile, just before 'Jesus is King' dropped, Kanye - who is a born-again Christian - said he believes it's his "job to spread the gospel" and let people know that he's "free" now that he's "a son of God".



He explained: "Now that I'm in service to Christ, my job is to spread the gospel, to let people know what Jesus has done for me.



"I've spread a lot of things. There was a time I was letting you know what high fashion had done for me, I was letting you know what the Hennessey had done for me, but now I'm letting you know what Jesus has done for me, and in that I'm no longer a slave, I'm a son now, a son of God. I'm free."



He also claimed he was "unquestionably, undoubtedly, the greatest human artist of all time".