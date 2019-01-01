NEWS Tame Impala have confirmed their next album will be titled ‘The Slow Rush’ Newsdesk Share with :







The ‘Feels Like We Only Go Backwards’ hitmakers revealed on Instagram that their upcoming fourth studio venture will be called ‘The Slow Rush’, as they also shared a picture of the artwork for the record, which sees a red coloured room filled with sand.



The band simply captioned the image: “LP4”



The news was also confirmed in a video uploaded to the band’s website, which showed frontman Kevin Parker in the studio, live footage of the band and snippets of what seems to be new music.



Although the group have now put a title on their new record, the release date for the album is still unconfirmed, although it is believed to be planned for 2020.



‘The Slow Rush’ will be the follow-up to Tame Impala’s 2015 record ‘Currents’, and as of the time of writing, it’s unclear whether the two tracks released by the band earlier this year - ‘Borderline’ and ‘Patience’ - will be featured on the tracklist.



In May, Kevin revealed the five year wait between albums comes as he can’t “hurry” his creative process.



He said: “Part of the thing about me starting an album is that I have to feel kind of worthless again to want to make music.”



And the band also lost $40,000 worth of studio gear when it burst into flames during the California wildfire, after Kevin said he was “lucky” to have made it out of the studio alive, as he’d stayed to work on new music.



He explained: "I usually sleep a bit later, so it's quite lucky that I woke up when I did.



"I didn't know where else to go ... At least I knew I could jump in the water.



"I stood and watched the flames burning the hillside for an hour."