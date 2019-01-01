Taylor Swift tried out for Les Miserables before landing role in Cats

Taylor Swift lost out on the chance to appear in director Tom Hooper's Les Miserables film after auditioning for a role.

The Lover hitmaker lost the part of Eponine to stage star Samantha Barks in the Oscar-winning 2012 movie, but insists she never expected to land the big gig.

"I didn't get it, but it was such an amazing experience just doing the screen test, and I was obviously like, 'I'm not going to get this,'" Swift says on the inaugural episode of Zane Lowe's New Music Daily radio show. "Because the other girl was amazing and was on the West End. Samantha Barks, she's incredible and she fully killed the role and was amazing. I was watching it being like, 'This is incredible.'"

Taylor has since been granted the opportunity to work with Hooper after landing the role of Bombalurina in his latest stage musical adaptation, Cats. The part is a dream come true for the feline-friendly singer, who has a famous troupe of cats at home and even applied to trademark the names of her furry friends Meredith, Olivia, and Benjamin Swift earlier this year (19).

"I started out doing musical theater as a kid," she explains. "It's what made me fall in love with performing as a medium. And so basically when I was approached this time (for Cats), it was a straight-up offer. And I love kitty cats and the situation just kept getting more interesting because I accepted the role. They show us this demo of this digital fur that they're adding to us, and I was like, 'Yes.'"

Cats, which also stars Idris Elba, Rebel Wilson, Judi Dench, James Corden, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen and Ray Winstone, is slated for release this December.