Charlie Puth 'almost died twice' while on tour

Charlie Puth came close to death when he kept getting sick while on tour.

The We Don’t Talk Anymore singer has topped the bill on three solo jaunts, and joined pop star Shawn Mendes as the support act on his Illuminate World Tour back in 2017.

However, the 27-year-old didn't have an easy ride as he was ill "for a year" while performing around the world, which put him off getting back out on the road for a while.

"I didn’t used to (like touring). I used to get sick a lot on tour. I didn’t know how to be an artist," he told guest host Christine Lampard on Friday's instalment of British morning show Lorraine. "I almost died twice, literally, it was really tough. I kept getting sick."

After suffering a year-long cold, Charlie insisted he's learnt to practice better self-care and is looking forward to getting back on stage and performing for fans again.

"Now I know how to tour. I figured it out – it took four years," he explained. "The fans make it all worth it. When I’m performing in front of 15,000 people. I’ll sometimes even write a song on stage from using everyone’s – I hate using this word – but energy."