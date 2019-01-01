Louis Tomlinson in a 'good place' after family deaths

Louis Tomlinson is now in a "good place" following the tragic deaths of his mother and sister.

The former One Direction star's family was left devastated when his mum, Johannah Deakin, lost her battle with leukaemia in December 2016.

Earlier this year, Felicite Tomlinson, 18, also died after accidentally overdosing on a combination of cocaine, anti-anxiety drug Xanax, and painkillers, with a coroner later recording a misadventure verdict in respect of her passing.

Speaking to Yahoo Entertainment, the former One Direction singer opened up about the difficult period, and explained he's been working through his emotions by channelling his feelings into his music.

"I had a couple of things in my personal life which made momentum a little bit more difficult, naturally," the 27-year-old, said. "I touched on (grief) with (2019 single) Two of Us, but I definitely kind of told that story with that, I felt like I needed to get that off my chest creatively in my songwriting because around that time, it was hard for anything to feel more important, obviously, than that."

The Just Hold On hitmaker added: "I feel like I'm in a good place in my life, and naturally with that comes happier songs. So I think it all depends on what headspace you're in, really, at the time."

Last month, Louis told The Guardian the tragic losses had "given him strength", and insisted he has "no time for me to be sat feeling sorry for himself".

The singer's debut solo album Walls will be released on 31 January.