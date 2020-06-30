Diana Ross bringing 60th anniversary tour to the U.K.

Diana Ross is "looking forward" to marking 60 years in music with a new U.K. tour.

The Diamond Diana Top of the World U.K. Tour - the singer's first since 2007 - begins on 30 June 2020 with a six-date run, culminating with a gig at London's The O2 arena.

Speaking of the jaunt, which follows the Upside Down singer's Sunday "legends slot" performance at next year's Glastonbury Festival, Diana said in a statement: "I look forward to coming to the U.K. to be with all my fans, friends and family.

"I look forward to performing at Glastonbury and touring in the U.K. and being in London and the U.K. is like coming home."

The star's extraordinary career began in 1960 when her group, the Primettes, began making waves in the music industry. They were subsequently signed by the iconic Motown label the following year, where they were asked to change their name.

As lead singer of The Supremes, as they became, the singer had huge hits including Stop! In the Name of Love, Baby Love and You Keep Me Hangin' On, before Diana went solo in 1970 and enjoyed more worldwide success.

Reflecting on how it feels to still be performing and touring at the age of 75, the Chain Reaction hitmaker added: "It is an honour and a privilege to sing and dream, every concert is a blessing and a gift, I am filled with excitement and huge appreciation. Dreams do come true."

Tickets for the Diamond Diana Top of the World U.K. Tour go on sale 1 November.