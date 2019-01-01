Rita Ora pulls out of Berlin gig due to illness

Rita Ora has been forced to pull out of a gig after falling unwell just hours beforehand.

The 28-year-old Girls hitmaker took to her Instagram Stories on Thursday night to reveal she was "devastated" after doctors ordered her to skip her gig at the free Amazon event in Berlin, Germany to rest up.

The Anywhere songstress, who has been busy filming the anticipated modern remake of Oliver!, continued to apologise to her fans and revealed that Liam Payne would perform in her place.

"I am so sad to have to announce that I've woken up today poorly and have been ordered by doctors to miss the amazon event today (sic)," she began. "I've been looking forward to seeing you all so much. It is a decision that has been taken out of my hands and I am so sorry not to be there.

"Nothing makes me happier than performing and seeing my incredible fans and not being able to do that is devastating - you all mean the world to me."

She added: "I love you all and thank you for the support. All my love rita xxx."

Rita also urged those attending to be supportive of her friend Liam who would be taking her place.

"Silver lining, my amazing friend @liampayne is going to step in for me and meet you all! Please give him some big Berlin love!'

The singer/actress recently spoke out about her fears of "burning out", sharing: "It is really important to look after yourself you know. And, yeah, I am worried about burning out, I'm only human..

"But at the same time I just pick what I do now - I try to balance it out."