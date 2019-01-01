NEWS Tones and I keeps dancing at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart Newsdesk Share with :







Tones and I’s Dance Monkey extends its reign at Number 1 on the Official UK Singles Chart with another week of impressive sales and streams.



The track claims a fourth week at the top notching up 81,000 chart sales over the past seven days, including 9 million streams. Dance Monkey outperformed its closest competitor, Regard’s Ride It, by almost double.



Meanwhile, Ed Sheeran’s South of the Border continues to head north on the chart, up three places to Number 4, while Lewis Capaldi’s Bruises lifts three places to a new peak at Number 6.



Two songs enter the Top 10 for the first time: Aitch’s Buss Down ft. ZieZie climbs three spots to 8, and Maroon 5’s Memories leaps nine rungs to 10, earning the US band their eleventh UK Top 10 single.



Production trio Meduza make this week’s biggest climb within the Top 40; new single Lose Control ft. Becky Hill and Goodboys is up 18 places to Number 15. Lizzo’s Good As Hell also breaks into the Top 20 for the first time, up four places to Number 18. A new mix of the song featuring Ariana Grande was released today and will impact next week’s chart.



Further down, there’s a climb for Halsey’s Graveyard, up seven spots to 29; Hot Girl Bummer by Blackbear soars 11 places to make its Top 40 debut at 30; Jax Jones earns his tenth UK Top 40 single as This Is Real ft. Ella Henderson vaults 21 rungs to 33; and The Script’s The Last Time lift eight places to 40 – the band’s eleventh Top 40 single.