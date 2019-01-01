NEWS Foals score first UK Number 1 album saying 'long-awaited, long-deserved!' Newsdesk Share with :







Foals land straight in at Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart as Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2 wins a close battle with James Arthur for this week’s top spot.



It marks the Oxford indie-rock group’s first chart-topping album - all their previous records have reached the Top 10, including Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1, which peaked at Number 2 in March this year.



The album is also this week’s best-selling on vinyl – a third of the chart sales this week were on black wax.



Stepping off the tour bus to celebrate at a greasy spoon in Peckham, band members Yannis Philippakis and Jack Bevan tell OfficialCharts.com: “We finally got our Number 1 - long-awaited, long-deserved! Thank so much for all your support over the years. Big love, Foals forever.”



Foals’ Number 1 debut means James Arthur settles for second place with You, his third studio album and follow-up to 2016’s chart-topping Back from The Edge.



Three more new releases land in this week’s Top 10: American rock band Alter Bridge are new at Number 4 with their sixth record Walk The Sky, Doncaster punk-rocker Yungblud enters at Number 6 with his new EP The Underrated Youth, and Daniel O’Donnell opens at Number 8 with Halfway To Paradise, his 39th Top 40 album.



Further down, Jimmy Eat World claim their sixth Top 40 album with Surviving at 21; Wretch 32’s surprise-released fifth album Upon Reflection lands at 29, and electronic act and neuroscientist Floating Points claims his first Top 40 album with Crush at 37.