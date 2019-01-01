Kanye West thanks 'patient' fans after Jesus Is King release is delayed again

Kanye West has thanked his "loyal and patient" fans for their support after the release of his highly-anticipated gospel album Jesus Is King was delayed once again.

The rapper had told his followers on Twitter on Thursday that the record would be dropping at midnight, with millions staying up until then ready for the release.

However, at 1 am on Friday morning, Kanye returned to the social media site to explain that the release would be further delayed while they fixed remaining issues on the album.

"To my fans, Thank you for being loyal & patient," he wrote. "We are specifically fixing mixes on Everything We Need, Follow God & Water. We not going to sleep until this album is out!"

His tweet didn't go down too well with his followers, however, as many of them shared frustrated replies and memes in response.

One person shared an image of a young boy crying in frustration, writing alongside it: "me when i trusted kanye and the album ain’t drop." While another added: "Where’s the Kanye album ? I’m bout to loose money (sic)."

The frustration was heightened when Kanye's wife Kim Kardashian gushed about her husband's latest work while attending the Night of Stars in New York on Thursday.

"His new album is just very easy to play over and over again,” she smiled. “The kids sing it. They know all the words! You can just play it all the way through. It’s 100 percent gospel.”