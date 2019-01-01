David Furnish's mother dies

David Furnish has announced his mother Gladys Furnish's death with a heartbreaking tribute.

Elton John's filmmaker husband took to Instagram on Friday to share a black-and-white snap of Gladys on her wedding day with her husband Jack, and he honoured his "beautiful, angelic Mother" in the caption.

"Today I lost my beautiful, angelic Mother. She passed away peacefully in the middle of the night, with me and my brothers by her side," he penned. "Mum radiated gentle kindness. She was utterly devoted to her family. We all richly benefited from her patient wisdom and bountiful love."

Acknowledging his parents' "joy and fresh-faced optimism", he went on to speak of their influence on his relationship with the Tiny Dancer hitmaker and their kids Elijah, six, and Zachary, eight, explaining: "They shared the greatest love I have ever known; A rock-solid foundation from which my brothers and I flourished."

"Rest in peace Mum. You lived your life impeccably. I will never forget you," he added. "I promise to do my best to pass the gifts you gave to me on to my own beautiful sons."