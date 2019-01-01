Selena Gomez explains controversial lyric in new song

Selena Gomez has insisted the controversial "two months" lyric from her new single Lose You to Love Me isn't aimed solely at ex Justin Bieber.

Fans had speculated that the lyric "in two months, you replaced us" appears to reference her relationship with the Sorry hitmaker, after the pair split in April 2018 and he was seen on his first date with now-wife Hailey in June of that year - two months later.

Speaking to host Ryan Seacrest on his iHeartRadio show on Thursday, the former Disney star insisted the line was nothing more than an artist expressing themselves through their music.

Introducing the conversation to the Wolves singer, Ryan said: "Think of going through a breakup, it sucks. (My co-host Tanya Rad and I) think that it's worse, the two months lyric that you have in there. That part of us, would be worse than going through a breakup. Having to see someone move on so fast."

The 27-year-old agreed with the American Idol host, adding: "I'm really grateful, too, because I've experienced that a million times before.

"That's the unfortunate part about what I do. It's all very real to me, and I'm sure it's just entertainment for other people, but I think I had become numb to it."

Selena added it would have been "stupid" of her not to at least allude to how she felt on record, explaining: "I know there are thousands of people, men and women, who had felt this feeling and it's extremely real."

After releasing the track on Tuesday, Selena and Hailey were forced to deny "nonsense" reports of a feud, with the It Ain't Me star taking to social media to tell fans: "I do not stand for women tearing women down."