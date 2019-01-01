NEWS One Direction won't return from their hiatus 'for at least the next two years' Newsdesk Share with :







That's according to band member Liam Payne, who has also admitted he cannot ever see original member Zayn Malik returning to the group because he didn't leave on "great terms" and he "didn't want to be [there]".



He said: "All I can say is, through album cycles and single cycles, I see everybody putting songs out at the moment , I don't think for at least the next two years it's going to happen."



Asked if he could ever see Zayn going back to the band, he said: "I don't think that'll ever happen. When he left, it wasn't on great terms so I don't feel like it's a thing. If he didn't want to be here, he shouldn't be here. Which is fine.

"Like I say good for him, he's gone off and is doing his own thing and he's doing really well so I don't want to mess with his stuff... We did a whole stadium tour without him so I feel like it's fine.



"I always feel like Zayn didn't really feel being there, if that makes sense. We all had a good time.



"There were moments when it was absolute bliss but then obviously there were moments where it was like, 'This is awful.'



"For him I just think there were more moments where he didn't really enjoy what he was doing. Fair play to him, he went off and did his own thing and he's doing really well."



But the 26-year-old star admits he "misses" being in the band - also made up of Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, and Niall Horan - particularly when he is on stage on his own.



Liam said: "I definitely miss it, there's different pressures these days. When it all relies on you, you kind of have to come up with everything and when you're on stage, I haven't got someone to turn around to."



However, he insists the 'Little Things' hitmakers - who went on a self-imposed hiatus in January 2016 - "needed the break".



Speaking on Saturday's (26.10.19) 'The Jonathan Ross Show', he added: "It was a lot and in the end I do genuinely think we needed the break that we had because it was just getting too hectic.



"We would be at award shows and we'd win the most awards on the night and never see the afterparty because we'd be on a plane going somewhere else to do the next show... We were kids so it was pretty crazy."



Liam will appear on 'The Jonathan Ross Show' on Saturday at 10.10pm on ITV.