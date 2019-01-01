Ariana Grande loved teaming up with Lizzo on Good as Hell remix

Ariana Grande has praised Lizzo's "energy" after teaming up with the star on a remix of her hit Good as Hell.

The pair dropped the surprise track on Friday, with Ariana taking to Twitter to sing Lizzo's praises as she wrote: "the most fun. thank you @lizzo for having me on this remix !! i love you, your energy and this record so so much. 'good as hell' remix out now !"

In the empowering tune, Ariana sings: "Cause he better know my worth/There's so much that I deserve/But I ain't worried now, I'ma let my hair down / He been tryin' it, but not today."

Lizzo had earlier teased fans about the impending release, taking to her Instagram Live while holding a grande-sized cup from Starbucks and telling her followers: "I'll give you a hint. If you can guess the size of this drink, you'll know what I'm talking about."

She jokingly added: "Starbucks can y'all give me a coin for this." Lizzo captioned the clip: "CAN YALL GUESS WHO IS ON THE GOOD AS HELL REMIX?!? ITS DROPPING AT MIDNIGHT IM SO EXCITED (sic)."

It didn't take long for fans to figure out the connection, with many of them freaking out as they replied: "GRANDE!!!!"

Ariana also teased the remix on her own Instagram Stories, sharing a snippet of herself singing the tune and writing: "We got a sweet little remix of 'Good as Hell' coming to you tonight :). Thank you for thinking of me@lizzobeeating. Love you!"

Good as Hell was originally released in 2016 and featured on Lizzo's debut EP, Coconut Oil.