Post Malone leads American Music Award nominations

Rapper Post Malone will be the artist to beat at the 2019 American Music Awards after landing seven nominations.

The Rockstar hitmaker is in the running for the top prize of Artist of the Year, alongside Drake, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Halsey, while he will also do battle with Drake in the Favorite Artist categories for Rap/Hip-Hop and Pop/Rock.

Malone's other nods include Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop for Hollywood's Bleeding, and Collaboration of the Year for Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), featuring Swae Lee, which is shortlisted for Favorite Song - Pop/Rock, too.

Grande and Billie Eilish are also poised for a big night, landing six nominations a piece, with Taylor Swift and Lil Nas X just behind with five each.

The new nods give Swift the chance to make history when the AMAs take place in Los Angeles on 24 November (19) - the pop superstar is on track to surpass the record for most AMA wins of all time, which is currently held by Michael Jackson with 24. Swift already has 23 gongs to her name.

The full list of nominations is:

ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

Drake

Ariana Grande

Halsey

Post Malone

Taylor Swift

NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR:

Luke Combs

Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Ella Mai

COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR:

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper "Shallow"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"

Marshmello & Bastille "Happier"

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello "Senorita"

Post Malone & Swae Lee "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"

TOUR OF THE YEAR:

BTS

Ariana Grande

Elton John

Pink

Ed Sheeran

FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO:

Billie Eilish "bad guy"

Ariana Grande "7 rings"

Halsey "Without Me"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"

Taylor Swift "You Need to Calm Down"

FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST:

BTS

Billie Eilish

EXO

Ariana Grande

Shawn Mendes

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK:

Drake

Khalid

Post Malone

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK:

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP - POP/ROCK:

BTS

Jonas Brothers

Panic! At The Disco

FAVORITE ALBUM - POP/ROCK:

Billie Eilish "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"

Ariana Grande "thank u, next"

Taylor Swift "Lover"

FAVORITE SONG - POP/ROCK:

Halsey "Without Me"

Jonas Brothers "Sucker"

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"

Panic! At The Disco "High Hopes"

Post Malone & Swae Lee "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - COUNTRY:

Kane Brown

Luke Combs

Thomas Rhett

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - COUNTRY:

Kelsea Ballerini

Maren Morris

Carrie Underwood

FAVORITE DUO or GROUP - COUNTRY:

Dan + Shay

Florida Georgia Line

Old Dominion

FAVORITE ALBUM - COUNTRY:

Kane Brown "Experiment"

Dan + Shay "Dan + Shay"

Carrie Underwood "Cry Pretty"

FAVORITE SONG - COUNTRY:

Luke Combs "Beautiful Crazy"

Dan + Shay "Speechless"

Blake Shelton "God's Country"

FAVORITE ARTIST - RAP/HIP-HOP:

Cardi B

Drake

Post Malone

FAVORITE ALBUM - RAP/HIP-HOP:

Meek Mill "Championships"

Post Malone "Hollywood's Bleeding"

Travis Scott "Astroworld"

FAVORITE SONG - RAP/HIP-HOP:

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"

Post Malone "Wow."

Travis Scott "SICKO MODE"

FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B:

Chris Brown

Khalid

Bruno Mars

FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B:

Beyonce

Lizzo

Ella Mai

FAVORITE ALBUM - SOUL/R&B:

Chris Brown "Indigo"

Khalid "Free Spirit"

Ella Mai "Ella Mai"

FAVORITE SONG - SOUL/R&B:

Khalid "Talk"

Lizzo "Juice"

Ella Mai "Trip"

FAVORITE ARTIST - ALTERNATIVE ROCK:

Billie Eilish

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

FAVORITE ARTIST - ADULT CONTEMPORARY:

Maroon 5

Pink

Taylor Swift

FAVORITE ARTIST - LATIN:

Bad Bunny

J Balvin

Ozuna

FAVORITE ARTIST - CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL:

Lauren Daigle

for KING & COUNTRY

MercyMe

FAVORITE ARTIST - ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC:

Avicii

Marshmello

The Chainsmokers

FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK:

"A Star is Born" by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper

"Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen

"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse".