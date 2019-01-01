Post Malone leads American Music Award nominations

- ARTISTS
Rapper Post Malone will be the artist to beat at the 2019 American Music Awards after landing seven nominations.
The Rockstar hitmaker is in the running for the top prize of Artist of the Year, alongside Drake, Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, and Halsey, while he will also do battle with Drake in the Favorite Artist categories for Rap/Hip-Hop and Pop/Rock.
Malone's other nods include Favorite Album - Rap/Hip-Hop for Hollywood's Bleeding, and Collaboration of the Year for Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse), featuring Swae Lee, which is shortlisted for Favorite Song - Pop/Rock, too.
Grande and Billie Eilish are also poised for a big night, landing six nominations a piece, with Taylor Swift and Lil Nas X just behind with five each.
The new nods give Swift the chance to make history when the AMAs take place in Los Angeles on 24 November (19) - the pop superstar is on track to surpass the record for most AMA wins of all time, which is currently held by Michael Jackson with 24. Swift already has 23 gongs to her name.
The full list of nominations is:
ARTIST OF THE YEAR:
Drake
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Post Malone
Taylor Swift
NEW ARTIST OF THE YEAR:
Luke Combs
Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Ella Mai
COLLABORATION OF THE YEAR:
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper "Shallow"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"
Marshmello & Bastille "Happier"
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello "Senorita"
Post Malone & Swae Lee "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
TOUR OF THE YEAR:
BTS
Ariana Grande
Elton John
Pink
Ed Sheeran
FAVORITE MUSIC VIDEO:
Billie Eilish "bad guy"
Ariana Grande "7 rings"
Halsey "Without Me"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"
Taylor Swift "You Need to Calm Down"
FAVORITE SOCIAL ARTIST:
BTS
Billie Eilish
EXO
Ariana Grande
Shawn Mendes
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK:
Drake
Khalid
Post Malone
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - POP/ROCK:
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE DUO OR GROUP - POP/ROCK:
BTS
Jonas Brothers
Panic! At The Disco
FAVORITE ALBUM - POP/ROCK:
Billie Eilish "When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?"
Ariana Grande "thank u, next"
Taylor Swift "Lover"
FAVORITE SONG - POP/ROCK:
Halsey "Without Me"
Jonas Brothers "Sucker"
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"
Panic! At The Disco "High Hopes"
Post Malone & Swae Lee "Sunflower (Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse)"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - COUNTRY:
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Thomas Rhett
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - COUNTRY:
Kelsea Ballerini
Maren Morris
Carrie Underwood
FAVORITE DUO or GROUP - COUNTRY:
Dan + Shay
Florida Georgia Line
Old Dominion
FAVORITE ALBUM - COUNTRY:
Kane Brown "Experiment"
Dan + Shay "Dan + Shay"
Carrie Underwood "Cry Pretty"
FAVORITE SONG - COUNTRY:
Luke Combs "Beautiful Crazy"
Dan + Shay "Speechless"
Blake Shelton "God's Country"
FAVORITE ARTIST - RAP/HIP-HOP:
Cardi B
Drake
Post Malone
FAVORITE ALBUM - RAP/HIP-HOP:
Meek Mill "Championships"
Post Malone "Hollywood's Bleeding"
Travis Scott "Astroworld"
FAVORITE SONG - RAP/HIP-HOP:
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus "Old Town Road"
Post Malone "Wow."
Travis Scott "SICKO MODE"
FAVORITE MALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B:
Chris Brown
Khalid
Bruno Mars
FAVORITE FEMALE ARTIST - SOUL/R&B:
Beyonce
Lizzo
Ella Mai
FAVORITE ALBUM - SOUL/R&B:
Chris Brown "Indigo"
Khalid "Free Spirit"
Ella Mai "Ella Mai"
FAVORITE SONG - SOUL/R&B:
Khalid "Talk"
Lizzo "Juice"
Ella Mai "Trip"
FAVORITE ARTIST - ALTERNATIVE ROCK:
Billie Eilish
Imagine Dragons
Panic! At The Disco
FAVORITE ARTIST - ADULT CONTEMPORARY:
Maroon 5
Pink
Taylor Swift
FAVORITE ARTIST - LATIN:
Bad Bunny
J Balvin
Ozuna
FAVORITE ARTIST - CONTEMPORARY INSPIRATIONAL:
Lauren Daigle
for KING & COUNTRY
MercyMe
FAVORITE ARTIST - ELECTRONIC DANCE MUSIC:
Avicii
Marshmello
The Chainsmokers
FAVORITE SOUNDTRACK:
"A Star is Born" by Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper
"Bohemian Rhapsody" by Queen
"Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse".