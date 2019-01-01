Ellie Goulding using 'power of music' to tackle social and political issues

Ellie Goulding believes it's important to tackle social and political issues through her music.

The Burn hitmaker and United Nations (UN) Environment Global Goodwill Ambassador spoke at the One Young World international environment summit on Wednesday, where she reflected on her purpose as an artist, claiming her fans are "struggling to find answers (on climate change) from parents and school".

"I am acutely aware of the power of songs to communicate messages," Ellie, 32, told the audience. "And it is important to remember when we communicate our message about the Earth that it is just as important to connect with people on a human level as it is to communicate the facts... They give us an emotional workout. This type of connection is the point, the power of music.

"When I am not doing something which directly addresses the climate emergency or homelessness I feel really guilty."

Addressing climate change, the star claimed "previous generations have failed to act" and commended younger people for their passion in acting against the issue.

"Over the last 12 months the clear-eyed focus of young people has created an unstoppable force of change," the newlywed star explained. "When I first met (Swedish teenage climate change activist) Greta Thunberg at Davos last year, the school climate strikes were a relatively recent phenomenon."

She concluded: "Climate crisis is the era that we inhabit. It forms the backdrop to our lives, a constant soundtrack which will only get louder."