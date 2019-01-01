Jenna Dewan criticises Beyonce's early pop star walk

Jenna Dewan has criticised the onstage strut Beyonce used to do at the beginning of her career.

The pregnant 38-year-old dancer and actress made an appearance on Watch What Happens Live on Wednesday night, where the World of Dance judge was asked by host Andy Cohen what's her "number one pet peeve when it comes to seeing pop stars dance".

Admitting she's not a fan of pop stars strutting awkwardly in high heels, she stood up to demonstrate and cited Beyonce's "early walk" as an example.

"When they walk in heels but they walk like this," Jenna said while recreating the walk. "Instead of like walking through your feet."

"Y'all are gonna kill me but back in the day, Beyonce did that. But now she walks like perfectly through her heels. But back in the day I'd always feel like, why are we walking like that in heels?"

Fearing the backlash from the diva's fierce fans, she insisted: "The whole world is about to come for me right now. Beyhive, I love Bey!"

Later, Jenna hastily backtracked adding she "worshipped" Bey and would love to work with her, but joked, "I don't think I'm being hired."