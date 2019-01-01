Noah Cyrus has struggled with depression since the age of 10

Noah Cyrus has been struggling with anxiety and depression since the tender age of 10.

The 19-year-old singer, the youngest sister of Miley Cyrus, has never made a secret of her battle with depression, but revealed the extent of the struggle as she appeared on The Late Late Show with James Corden on Tuesday night.

"I've struggled with anxiety and depression since I was 10 or 11 years old," Noah said.

It was her own experiences that prompted her to team up with bosses at The Crystal Campaign to design outfits and items for The LONELY Collection, with 100 per cent of her proceeds from the clothing collection going to The Jed Foundation, which serves youngsters with emotional health issues.

"It's something very close to my heart," Noah said of the venture. "One of the things that I've always wanted to use this platform (for) was to talk about my mental health and help young adults all around America and everywhere in the world know that they're not alone.

"I want to be able to talk about it, raise awareness and let kids all around the world know they're not alone."