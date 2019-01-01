NEWS Selena Gomez: 'I do not stand for women tearing down women' Newsdesk Share with :







Selena Gomez has urged her fans to be kind to one another, regardless of the situation.



The 27-year-old made the remarks during an Instagram Live session to promote her new track Lose You to Love Me, which she dropped on Tuesday.



While she didn't specify who or what had prompted her comments, Selena had hit headlines earlier in the day following the release of her comeback track when Hailey Bieber - who is married to the singer's ex Justin - had uploaded a photo of Summer Walker's hit I'll Kill You, amid rumours Selena's latest tune was about the former couple's romance.



Hailey hit back at the "nonsense" reports, and Selena encouraged her followers to think about their actions before taking aim at anyone.



"I am so grateful for the response this song is getting," she said. "However, I do not stand for women tearing women down. And I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone. It doesn't matter what the situation is, if you're my fans don't be rude to anyone, please.



"Don't go off and say things that you just feel in the moment. Just please, for me, know that that's not my heart and my heart is only to release things I feel that are me and that I'm proud of. And that's all that I'll say."



Following the release of Lose You to Love Me, Selena stunned fans once again when she dropped another tune, Look at Her Now, on Wednesday.



The uptempo track, which tells the story of a young couple's break-up, came alongside a video which was once again shot entirely on an iPhone.