Lady Gaga's mother urges parents to listen to their child's mental health issues

Lady Gaga's mother has opened up about how she dealt with her daughter's mental health issues.

The 33-year-old singer, real name Stefani Germanotta, has been open with fans about her battle with depression, anxiety and post traumatic stress disorder, which affected many of her younger years.

Now her mum Cynthia is speaking out in a bid to help other mothers and fathers who might be struggling to help their children going through similar circumstances.

"As a parent, I wasn't prepared to really address this. Stefani was very unique, and that wasn't always appreciated by her peers, and as a result, she went through a lot of difficult times - humiliated, taunted, isolated," she said during an interview on CBS This Morning on Wednesday.

"No family is immune from this, and we should all really learn where we would go and who we would turn to if something like this happened in our families. The most important thing (parents) can do is really listen and understand. What I learned from my daughter is to listen and validate her feelings. I think as parents, our natural instinct is to go into problem-solving mode, when in fact, they really just want us to take them seriously and understand what they're saying."

Cynthia and Gaga's story aired during a special segment on This Morning entitled Stop the Stigma: A Conversation About Mental Health. The mother-daughter pair launched the Born This Way Foundation in 2012, "to support the mental and emotional wellness of young people by putting their needs, ideas, and voices first", and Cynthia is hopeful the work of the foundation - combined with speaking out about mental health issues - will help get rid of the stigma surrounding such problems.

"We all have mental health but we as individuals in society don't always treat it as we do physical health... it's just so important," she added to Entertainment Tonight. "It really sets an example for people that are listening. I think the power of storytelling is so important. It helps when people realise they're not alone."