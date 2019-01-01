NEWS Gary Numan never expected Tubeway Army's 'Replicas' to take off Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Cars' hitmaker's new wave outfit's 1979 record shot straight to the top of the charts, but the 61-year-old singer has admitted when they were recording the tracks he didn't consider for one minute that any of them, let alone the whole LP, would stand a chance of being a commercial success.



Gary added how he felt the hit single 'Are 'Friends' Electric?' was "too long" and “had no chorus”.



In an interview with The Daily Telegraph newspaper, he spilled: “I didn’t see any songs on there that were capable of being hit singles.



“There are no boxes ticked by 'Are 'Friends' Electric?' You can’t dance to it, it has no chorus, it’s too long…”



Tubeway Army dissolved after just two albums and, within six months, Gary put out his debut solo album, ‘The Pleasure Principle’, which gave him his third consecutive UK number one.



Gary has been prolific, releasing 18 studio solo albums over the past four decades, and has proved to anyone suffering from Aspergers syndrome - a form of autism - like he does, that anything is possible.



However, he revealed there are “dozens of things” that affect him, with even just the thought of entering a building petrifying him.



On how Aspergers affects his life and his relationship with his wife Gemma - who was one of his fans, who are known as Numanoids, back in the day - she said: “We didn’t have rows like normal person rows."



Gary - who releases his next LP ‘Intruder’ in 2020 - explained: “I don’t like going into buildings … I used to have motorbikes, and [setting off on a ride] we’d say, we’re going to go to that little cafe.



"But the closer we got to it, the more I started to wind myself up – ‘she’s making me do it.’



“And then, by talking to me [she had to] try to figure out what had happened. And it wasn’t just cafes, it was dozens and dozens of things.”