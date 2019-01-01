NEWS Chris Martin: 'New album is our reaction to the perceived negativity that’s everywhere' Newsdesk Share with :







In a world-exclusive interview on BBC Radio 1 this evening, Chris Martin speaks to Annie Mac about Coldplay’s upcoming eighth album ‘Everyday Life’.



Two of the new tracks on the album (‘Orphans’ and ‘Arabesque’) will have their world first play on Radio 1 as Annie Mac’s Hottest Record in the World.



Speaking about the inspiration behind the album, Chris says: “It’s all about just being human. Every day is great and every day is terrible…It just feels kind of free. There’s so much life bursting out on the planet.”



“[The album] is our reaction to the perceived negativity that’s everywhere. And there is a lot of trouble, but there’s also so much positivity and so much great life happening. So in a way, it’s just trying to make sense of things, saying what we feel and what we see.”



He also speaks about being influenced by world events:



“The truth is there was something about our last tour that made me at peace with speaking openly and not minding if people disagree... This has been the first time we’ve felt like ‘We’ve got to this place as a band so there’s really nothing to think about career-wise.’ You can just speak completely freely and let all the colours of life come through.



“Some of it’s very personal, about real things in my life, and some of it’s about things that I see or we see, and some of it’s about trying to empathise about what other people are going through.



“It seems to me that one of things that might help people have a better time is to put themselves in other people’s shoes, whether that’s these kids who have to leave Syria, or who grew up in Baltimore, or whatever it might be. Rather than judging from afar, maybe to think ‘I wonder what it’s like to be there.’”



