NEWS Jared Leto pledges to help two families in need as part of Zedd challenge Newsdesk Share with :







Jared Leto is challenging his friends and followers to dig deep for people in need after pledging to help two struggling families.



The Dallas Buyers Club star was recently challenged by his DJ pal Zedd to "do something good, no matter how big or small" and took to Twitter to confirm he was on task.



"My good friend @Zedd nominated me for the #goodthingchallenge," Leto wrote. "I nominate @Caradelevingne, @DanReynolds & @drewtaggart to do something good, no matter how big or small. For my good thing I donated to these people..."



The actor and rocker will be donating cash to a family with two young children, who were involved in a car accident, and a teenager severely burned in an accident as a child.



"Zaid survived severe burns as a two year old when his bed accidentally caught fire," he explained. "The funds will be used for functional surgeries and potential reconstructive procedures.



"Griffin (3) and Watson (18 months) were in a stroller when a car hit them. Watson suffered a broken neck, broken pelvis, and lacerated liver. Griffin suffered a full break skull fracture, broken clavicle, and abrasions."



Jared added: "I encourage everyone to do the #goodthingchallenge. Remember the smallest gesture can make a big impact...even if it's just a hello and a smile."