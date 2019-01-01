Hailey Bieber slams 'nonsense' Selena Gomez response reports

Model Hailey Bieber has blasted reports suggesting she was taking aim at her former love rival Selena Gomez by posting a clip of a song called I'll Kill You on social media.

Hailey set the rumour mill alight early on Wednesday (23Oct19) by sharing a screenshot of her current playlist on her Instagram Story timeline, revealing she was listening to Summer Walker's track I'll Kill You, which features Jhene Aiko.

The post emerged shortly after Selena dropped her new single, Lose You to Love Me, in which she appears to reference her years-long on/off romance with Justin Bieber, from whom she officially split in March, 2018.

"In two months, you replaced us, like it was easy/Made me think I deserved it, in the thick of healing," Selena sings on the track, which fans are convinced is all about her Bieber break-up, as he went on to rekindle his brief relationship with Hailey just weeks later, before proposing that July.

The timing of Hailey's Instagram Story upload only fuelled speculation about an apparent feud between herself and Selena, but the 22 year old has now lashed out at the claims, making it clear there was no malice behind her song choice.

"Please stop with this nonsense... there is no 'response,'" she commented on an Instagram post all about the gossip. "This is complete BS (bulls**t)."

Hailey and Justin wed in a New York City courthouse in September, 2018, and exchanged vows again in a formal affair in South Carolina last month (Sep19).

It's not the first time the Biebers have had to push back against false speculation about the intentions of their romance - in March, Justin dismissed claims suggesting he only wed Hailey to get revenge on Selena.

"Why would I dedicate my whole life to someone in marriage to get back (at) my ex," he fumed online. "Anyone who believes this is mean spirited or 10 years old or younger because a logical person doesn't talk or think this way...

"I absolutely loved and love Selena she will always hold a place in my heart, but I am head over heels In love with my wife and she is absolutely the BEST THING that has ever happened to me period (sic)."