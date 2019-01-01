Lizzo adds Truth Hurts writing credit to meme creator

Lizzo has added a writing credit on her Truth Hurts hit for the creator of the song's signature line.

The hip-hop sensation has accepted Mina Lioness deserves a credit for the line "I just took a DNA test, turns out I’m 100 per cent that b**ch," which originated from a 2017 tweet and became a popular meme.

Lizzo confirmed the news on social media on Wednesday (23Oct19), revealing the singer "is the person I am sharing my success with".

The line was also used in Lizzo’s 2017 song Healthy, which was a collaboration with songwriters Justin and Jeremiah Raisen, who also feel they deserve a writing credit on Truth Hurts, but Lizzo insists the brothers "had nothing to do with the line or how I chose to sing it".

She adds, "The men who now claim a piece of Truth Hurts did not help me write any part of the song. There was no one in the room when I wrote Truth Hurts except me, Ricky Reed, and my tears. That song is my life, and its words are my truth."

CeCe Peniston has also taken aim at Lizzo, claiming on Instagram that Truth Hurts plagiarises her classic '90s hit Finally, calling it "a clear example of #copyrightinfringement".

Lizzo has not responded to Peniston's claims.

Truth Hurts is currently enjoying a record-tying seventh week at the top of the U.S. charts, making Lizzo one of only two female rappers to spend seven weeks at the summit. Iggy Azalea previously managed the feat with Fancy.