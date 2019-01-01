NEWS Stormzy and FKA twigs win big at UK Music Video Awards 2019 Newsdesk Share with :







British artists Stormzy and FKA twigs emerged as the big winners in an international pack of honourees at this year’s UK Music Video Awards, celebrated last night (23rd October) at London’s Roundhouse, where legendary French director Michel Gondry won the UKMVAs’ biggest honour, The Icon Award, for his outstanding contribution to the music video artform.



Stormzy’s Vossi Bop, the visual accompaniment to his chart-topping summer single, claimed the title for the Video of the Year, and Best UK Urban Video, while Henry Scholfield, who directed the video and its follow-up for Sounds Of The Skeng, won the prestigious Best Director award at the annual celebration of creativity and craft in the medium of music videos.



FKA twigs’ video for Cellophane, directed by Chinese-American director Andrew Thomas Huang, was the most honoured video at the 2019 UKMVAs, winning four awards: Best UK Alternative Video, and three prizes for its technical excellence in the categories of Cinematography, Editing and Visual Effects. Twigs followed that by winning the UKMVAs’ Best Artist award – for the second time in 6 years.



Other British artists honoured for the creativity of their music videos included breakout star Sam Fender, whose video for his single Dead Boys, directed by American director Vincent Haycock, won Best UK Rock Video; beatbox artist/producer Beardyman, won Best UK Dance Video for his video for 6am (Ready To Write) featuring Joe Rogan, directed by British director Ian Pons Jewell; and singer-songwriter Barns Courtney won Best UK Pop Video for You And I, directed by Spanish director Pablo Maestres.



British grime veteran Kano, won the inaugural MVA award for Best Special Video Project, directed by Aniel Karia – continuing their working relationship on the Netflix hit series Top Boy – for the extended video Trouble, and Loyle Carner’s video for Ottolenghi, directed by Oscar Hudson, won Best Production Design in a Video, while Thom Yorke’s mini-feature for his album Anima, directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, won Best Choreography in a Video.



The international nature of the UK Music Video Awards 2019 was shown in wins for Spanish pop-flamenco sensation Rosalía, for the De Aqui No Sales video, by directing duo Diana Kunst and Mau Morgó (Best International Pop Video), US hiphop star A$AP Rocky’s video for Sundress by British director Frank Lebon (Best Intrernational Urban Video) Dutch rock band De Staat’s Kitty Kitty, directed by compatriot Wouter Stoter (Best International Rock Video); Italian DJ Salvatore Ganacci’s hilarious video for Horse, by Bosnian director Vedran Rupic (Best International Dance Video award).



Among the individuals honoured, Javier Alejandro, was named Best Producer, for his work with Henry Scholfield on his Stormzy videos and Wiley’s Boasty. Semera Khan of Polydor won the Best Commissioner award for the second time, and this year’s Best New Director was Duncan Loudon for his work with Obongjayar, Flohio and Skepta.



The Best Production Company award was won by relative newcomers Object & Animal at the end of a big night for the company which saw their video for Rosalía’s De Aqui No Sales directed by Diana Kunst and Mau Morgó collect the hotly-contended International Pop Video award, as well as the multiple wins for FKA twigs’



Cellophane. The London-based production company, led by producers Dom Thomas and Morgan Clement, was honoured for an outstanding output of music videos over the past year, for artists including Justice, Madonna, A$AP Rocky and James Blake.



In the live sector, director Elie Girard, continued French production company La Blogotheque’s dominance of the Best Live Video category with his shortform piece for Maggie Rogers’ Light On. Meanwhile, Blink Inc and directors Blue Leach and Rob Sinclair claimed the Live Concert award for their longform film covering Kylie Minogue’s Golden tour.



As new successes were celebrated, there was also recognition for a living legend and enduring inspiration of the music video craft: Michel Gondry. The French born director was honoured with this year’s UKMVA Icon Award, which he received via video link from Los Angeles. Artists including Bjork, The Chemical Brothers, and Paul McCartney, actor and longtime collaborator Jim Carrey, and fellow directors including Spike Jonze, Dougal Wilson and Garth Jennings, all paid tribute to Gondry’s contribution to the medium on the night with video messages.



The 12th annual UK Music Video Awards ceremony was hosted by BUG frontman, and UKMVA regular host, Adam Buxton. Backstage interviews with the winners, produced by the team at WhatsUp TV from the Mama Youth Project, will be available to watch on the UKMVA Youtube channel at the start of November.



Here is the full list of winners:



Best Pop Video – UK in association with Cinelab London Barns Courtney – You And I

Director: Pablo Maestres

Producer: Inés Massa

Prod co: Primo / Friend Commissioner: Paul McKee



Best Rock Video – UK

Sam Fender – Dead Boys

Director: Vincent Haycock

Producer: Fred Bonham-Carter

Prod co: Park Pictures

Commissioner: Semera Khan for Polydor



Best Alternative Video – UK

FKA twigs – Cellophane

Director: Andrew Thomas Huang

Producers: Alex Chamberlain & Morgan Clement Prod co: Object & Animal

Commissioner: Scott Wright for Young Turks



Best Dance Video – UK

Beardyman ft Joe Rogan – 6am (Ready To Write) Director: Ian Pons Jewell

Producer: Ash Lockmun

Prod co: Academy Films

Commissioner: Elena Argiros for Sony Music Entertainment



Best Urban Video – UK

Stormzy – Vossi Bop

Director: Henry Scholfield

Producer: Javier Alejandro

Prod co: Caviar

Commissioner: Dan Curwin for #Merky Records / Atlantic Records



Best Pop Video – International Rosalía – De Aquí No Sales Directors: Diana Kunst & Mau Morgó

Producer: Ella Ackroyd

Prod co: Object & Animal / O Creative Commissioner: Luis Angeles for Sony Music Spain



Best Rock Video – International De Staat – Kitty Kitty

Director: Wouter Stoter

Producer: William Griffioen

Prod co: We Are Will

Commissioner: Torre Florim for Caroline Benelux



Best Alternative Video – International Cayucas – Girl

Director: Nick Roney

Exec Producer: Andreas Attai Producers: Alan Michnoff & Ed Leer Prod co: Anarchy Films

Record co: Park The Van



Best Dance Video – International

Salvatore Ganacci – Horse

Director: Vedran Rupic

Producers: Christian Kuosmanen & Siamand Masoodian Prod co: Business Club Royale

Record Co: Owsla



Best Urban Video – International

A$Ap Rocky ft Tame Impala – Sundress

Director: Frank Lebon

Producers: Anastasia Ehrich & Nat Baring

Prod co: Camera Club

Commissioner: A$AP Rocky

Record co: A$AP Worldwide, Polo Grounds Music, RCA Records Film Laboratory: Cinelab London



Best Pop Video – Newcomer

Ashnikko – Hi, It's Me

Director: Lucrecia Taormina

Producer: Joseph Goldman

Prod co: FRIEND

Commissioner: Sam Seager for Parlophone



Best Rock Video – Newcomer Flasher – Material

Director: Nick Roney

Producer: Andreas Attai

Prod co: Anarchy Films Inc.

Commissioner: Johanna McManus for Domino Recording Co



Best Alternative Video – Newcomer in association with OB Management Obongjayar – Never Change

Director: Duncan Loudon

Producer: Tarquin Glass

Prod co: Somesuch

Commissioner: Richard Grewe for Plastic Circle Film Laboratory: Cinelab London



Best Dance Video – Newcomer Cora Novoa – State Of Mind Director: Alex Gargot

Producer: Alvaro Priante

Prod co: Grayskull Commissioner: Cora Novoa



Record co: Seeking The Velvet



Best Urban Video – Newcomer Jay Prince – Beamlight Director: Filmawi

Producer: Joseph J Goldman Prod co: COMPULSORY. Record co: Cosa Nostra Music



Best Production Design in a Video in association with CHEAT Loyle Carner ft Jordan Rakei – Ottolenghi

Production Designer: Luke Moran-Morris

Director: Oscar Hudson

Producer: Chris Harrison Prod co: Pulse Films Record co: AMF Records



Best Styling in a Video in association with i-D Baloji – Zombies

Stylist: Baloji

Director: Baloji

Prod co: BBL Productions Record Co: Bella Union



Best Choreography in a Video

Thom Yorke – ANIMA

Choreographer: Damien Jalet

Director: Paul Thomas Anderson

Producers: Sara Murphy, Paul Thomas Anderson & Erica Frauman Prod co: Dawn Chorus, LLC For Netflix

Record co: XL Recordings



Best Cinematography in a Video in association with Panalux FKA twigs – Cellophane

DOP: Daniel Fernández Abelló

Director: Andrew Thomas Huang

Producers: Alex Chamberlain & Morgan Clement Prod co: Object & Animal

Record co: Young Turks



Best Colour Grading in a Video in association with CHEAT Prince – Mary Don't You Weep

Colourist: Simon Bourne at Framestore

Director: Salomon Ligthelm

Prod co: Stink Films Record co: Warner Bros



Best Editing in a Video in association with Cut+Run FKA twigs – Cellophane

Editor: Andrew Thomas Huang

Director: Andrew Thomas Huang

Producers: Alex Chamberlain & Morgan Clement Prod co: Object & Animal

Record co: Young Turks



Best Visual Effects in a Video in association with Creep FKA twigs – Cellophane

VFX: Analog Studio, Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti

Director: Andrew Thomas Huang

Prod co: Object & Animal Record co: Young Turks



Best Animation in a Video Weval – Someday

Animator: Páraic Mc Gloughlin Director: Páraic Mc Gloughlin Record co: Kompakt



Best Special Video Project in association with The Mill Kano – Trouble

Director: Aneil Karia

Producer: Precious Mahaga

Prod co: Somesuch

Commissioner: Sam Seager for Parlophone



Best Live Video in association with Procam

Maggie Rogers – Light On (La Blogotheque - Live In Paris) Director: Elie Girard

Producer: Ondine Benetier

Prod co: La Blogotheque

Commissioner: UMG / Capitol Records



Best Live Concert in association with Anna Valley Kylie Minogue – Golden Live Tour

Directors: Blue Leach & Rob Sinclair

Producer: Tom Colbourne

Prod co: Blink Inc

Commissioners: Polly Bhowmik & Alli Main Record co: BMG



Best Commissioner

Semera Khan



Best Artist

FKA twigs



Best Producer in association with Worldwide Production Agency

Javier Alejandro



Best Production Company in association with Leap

Object & Animal



Best New Director in association with Time Based Arts

Duncan Loudon



Best Director in association with Electric Theatre Collective

Henry Scholfield



The Icon Award

Michel Gondry

Video Of The Year in association with Promonews Stormzy – Vossi Bop

Director: Henry Scholfield

Producer: Javier Alejandro

Prod co: Caviar

Commissioner: Dan Curwin for #Merky Records / Atlantic Records

