Liam Gallagher blames brother Noel's wife for 10-year feud

Liam Gallagher blames his brother Noel's wife Sara MacDonald for their ongoing feud.



The singer made the suggestion in a tweet on Tuesday, claiming his former Oasis bandmate was "desperate to hang out" with his "little bro", before adding: "it's just your Mrs won't let ya."



"We all have the ability to forgive n forget you’ve just got to want to and we all know your desperate to hang out with your little bro it’s just your Mrs won’t let ya oh well as you were LG x (sic)," the full tweet read.



The pair regularly topped the charts from 1991 to 2009, when their ongoing feud came to a head and the duo finally called it quits.



However, any apparent hopes for a reunion were dashed when Liam shared a second post addressing Noel's infamous remarks about Blur band members Damon Albarn and Alex James, as the brothers feuded with the rockers during their '90s stardom.



"What ever I said surely wasn’t as bad as what you said about Damon n Alex remember when you wished they catch aids n die your full of s**t Rkid you just ain’t got it anymore Bon voyage LG x" he wrote, referring to comments Noel made to Britain's The Observer newspaper, where he said: "I hate that Alex and Damon. I hope they catch Aids and die."



Noel has yet to respond to his brother's posts.