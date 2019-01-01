NEWS Sir Paul McCartney has teamed up with PETA for a new music video for his 1993 protest song ‘Looking For Changes’ Newsdesk Share with :







The Beatles legend, 77, is a known animal rights activist, and has partnered with the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) organisation to create a new music video to accompany his animal rights protest song, which was first released back in 1993.



In a statement, Paul said: "I'm looking for changes that will continue the momentum of getting animals out of laboratories. Experiments on animals are unethical - they’re a colossal failure and a waste of time and money. We can and must do better.”



The music video - which is entirely animated - shows scenarios in which lab workers get tricked by the animals they are about to experiment on.



Cartoon Paul and his furry friends then head over to Capitol Hill to demand government "changes in the way we treat our fellow creatures”.



The video was uploaded to PETA’s YouTube channel on Wednesday (23.10.19) under the title “Paul McCartney Is 'Looking for Changes' to Come for Animals Suffering in Labs”.



A description for the video read: “In this animated music video to ‘Looking For Changes,’ Beatles icon and long-time animal rights activist Paul McCartney is calling on YOU to speak up against cruel tests on animals. Cats, rabbits, monkeys, and other animals are suffering for experiments RIGHT NOW. (sic)”



Paul’s collaboration with PETA is part of the organisation’s mission to end animal testing, by encouraging alternatives such as using human cells and tissues and advanced computer-modelling techniques, which are typically more accurate and require less time and money to complete.



In September, the US Environmental Protection Agency announced its plans to end toxicity testing on animals, after years of working with PETA scientists.