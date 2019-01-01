James Blunt defends Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex over 'vitriolic' scrutiny

James Blunt has slammed the "vitriolic" press coverage of his royal pals, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, which he said is "leaning on bullying".

In an interview with U.K. TV show Good Morning Britain, the You're Beautiful singer, who attended the couple's wedding in May 2018, admitted he's stunned by the critical attention Prince Harry and Meghan have received.

"I do know them, I might have spoken briefly about it," Blunt told Kate Garraway. "What I think I can see is that they seem to be on the cover of the newspapers a lot and it seems to be vitriolic quite a lot of the time.

"Him I know from the army, he's a very nice man, a really phenomenal soldier, who does a lot of work for other people, for charities, for veterans, for Sentebale charity, for children in Africa, and I think under great scrutiny they seem to try a lot for other people.

"So the vitriol seems a bit like leaning on bullying to me."

Blunt's comments come days after Meghan opened up about how "hard" the past year has been as a new member of the Royal Family in the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey, broadcast on Monday.

The new mum also admitted she was not prepared for the intense scrutiny of U.K. tabloid newspapers.

Earlier this month, the Duke of Sussex took the rare step of openly attacking media organisations, accusing them of "bullying" his wife, shortly after she launched legal action against the Mail on Sunday newspaper for printing her private letter to her dad.

Blunt, whose new album Once Upon A Mind is out later this week, also appealed for help to find a kidney donor for his father, who has stage four chronic kidney disease.