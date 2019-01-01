NEWS Robbie Williams wants to headline Glastonbury festival Newsdesk Share with :







The 'Let Me Entertain You' hitmaker is keen to secure a key slot at the annual music festival but insists it'll have to be part of the main lineup and not the legends slot.



Speaking to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column, he said: "I'd like to headline and that's what I'd like to do, if I did anything. As far as I know, nothing is in the air for that. But they know where I am if they need me. I don't want to do the legends slot, though."



Robbie was inspired to return to the festival - in which he previously performed in 1998 - by his famous pal Adele's incredible headline set on the Pyramid Stage in 2016.



However, he has not been so keen on performing at the festival in the past.



Speaking previously about his 1998 performance, he said: "We live in a very different world than we used to. I don't think someone who'd left a pop band would feel the same way now. You know, one of One Direction being seen walking around Glastonbury isn't the same as me walking around Glastonbury in 1995. When I was at Glastonbury it felt like the rest of the festival was like, 'What the f**k are you doing here, you ****?'



"And I sort of wanted to be OK with the big boys, I wanted to be accepted, there's a playground mentality that carries on through life and at that time, I wanted to be accepted by the bullies, and that became part of the very fabric of my DNA: 'Oh, I'll be accepted by these people eventually, right, here's my new album. Oh, they're not accepting me, they're not coming.'"