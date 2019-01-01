NEWS Dua Lipa has teased a snippet of a new song called 'Don't Start Now' Newsdesk Share with :







The 24-year-old pop superstar excited fans on Tuesday night (22.10.19) by sharing a clip of what appears to be the promo for the dance track, which has a disco-vibe to it, and sounds like it features instrumentation from Chic legend Nile Rodgers after she revealed they've spent time in studio together.



Alongside a video of Dua posing in a chair, she wrote on her social media channels: “Miss me?”



Earlier this month, Dua teased she is heralding a "new era" with her second album.



The 'Hotter Than Hell' singer has been working on the follow-up to her self-titled debut record, which was released in 2017, for several months and she's been dying her hair different colours to signify the beginning of "DL2".



She shared three selfies of her new look and wrote on her social media accounts: "A new era! Thank you for your patience. See you soon #DL2 (sic)"



On Instagram, Dua shared two plain black screens on either side of her post, which were captioned by the words "back" and "soon", as well as black heart emojis, which has since been deleted with only posts relating to her new music now on her profile.



The 'One Kiss' singer recently promised the whole of her new album would be "a party".



She said: "I feel like you could dance through the whole record. There's lots of nos­tal­gic ele­ments to it. There's a sam­ple in there from the 1930s. It's just a party."



The 'New Rules' hitmaker is moving on from the sound of her first album, and teased the new music is a change of direction, but doesn't think that's a "risky" move to have made.



She added: "It would prob­a­bly be risky if I wasn't risky with the next record. I don't think it would be as fun if I tried to recre­ate the first record. As an artist, you con­stant­ly want to grow and change your per­spec­tive and try some­thing new."



Dua recorded "50 or 60" songs but "knew exactly" how she wanted the LP to sound.



The 'New Rules' singer said: "Before I started, I knew my album title. I knew exactly what I was going to be making. There are some songs that are happy, some about heart­break, some about deal­ing with your life in public."