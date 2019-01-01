NEWS Selena Gomez wants people to 'feel hope' with empowering single Lose You To Love Me Newsdesk Share with :







Selena Gomez is hoping to encourage people to see the light at the end of the tunnel with her empowering new single Lose You To Love Me.



The 27-year-old dropped the new tune on Wednesday alongside an accompanying video shot entirely on an iPhone. In the track, Selena's first of 2019, she croons lyrics such as: "We'd always go into it blindly/ I needed to lose you to find me/ This dancing was killing me softly/ I needed to hate you to love me."



Explaining the inspiration behind the song in a statement, Selena said: "This song was inspired by many things that have happened in my life since releasing my last album.



"I thought it was important to share the music, as I know many can relate to the fact that the road to self-discovery generally comes through the scars in one’s life. I want people to feel hope and to know you will come out the other side stronger and a better version of yourself."



Unsurprisingly, many fans connected Lose You To Love Me to Selena's long-running on-off relationship with Justin Bieber, which was brought to a permanent end when he married model Hailey Baldwin last year.



One section of the tune, which Selena co-wrote, sees her sing: "In two months you replaced us/ Like it was easy/ Made me think I deserved it, in the thick of healing".



And fans were quick to point out that the two months reference appears to be to her relationship with Justin as the pair split in April 2018 and he was seen on his first date with Hailey in June - two months later.