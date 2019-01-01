Rocker Flea weds designer

Red Hot Chili Peppers bassist Flea has wed designer Melody Ehsani.

The 57-year-old rocker, real name Michael Balzary, tied the knot with his fiancee over the weekend and took to social media on Tuesday to reveal the happy news by sharing a photo of him in a lavender tuxedo sat on a seat besides Ehsani in a sheer wedding gown covered in white leaves and flowers.

"My life has changed forever and I am eternally humble and grateful," Flea wrote beneath the wedding day photo. "The person who sees all of me and knows who I am. My wife @melodyehsani."

Ehsani, 39, also posted shots from the wedding and added: "This weekend I got to marry my best friend. Surely, my best collaboration to date. You’re my whole heart @flea333."

The couple has kept their relationship private but it was reported they got engaged a month ago.

This marks Flea’s second marriage. The musician was previously married to Loesha Zeviar from 1988 to 1990 and they share a 31-year-old daughter named Clara.

Flea was also previously engaged to model Frankie Rayder, the mother of his second daughter, Sunny Bebop, 13.