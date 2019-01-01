NEWS Maren Morris pregnant Newsdesk Share with :







Country star Maren Morris is pregnant.



The My Church singer announced she was expecting her first child via Instagram by posting a stylish photo of herself and husband Ryan Hurd.



Maren captioned the snap, in which she debuted her baby bump as she sat next to her man: "The irony is just too rich that after a year of living in the 'GIRL' headspace, the universe would give us a baby boy to even things out. See you in 2020, little one."



Maren has been touring the world promoting her last album, Girl.



Hurd posted a shot of himself and his wife staring lovingly at one another and added: "MY BOYS CAN SWIM. BABY BOY HURD 2020! Look at her... cannot believe this life with this girl."



Maren, 29, and fellow country singer Ryan, 32, got married in Nashville, Tennessee in March 2018 after dating for more than two years.



They are expecting to welcome their baby son in March 2020.