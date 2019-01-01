Slash & Bonnie Raitt lead tributes to iconic engineer Ed Cherney

Slash and Bonnie Raitt are leading the tributes to Grammy-winning engineer Ed Cherney, who lost his battle with cancer on Tuesday (22Oct19).

Cherney worked on Raitt’s Nick of Time album and was behind the console for Eric Clapton’s Tears in Heaven and the Rolling Stones’ Bridges to Babylon, while he also worked with artists like Willie Nelson, Bob Dylan, Elton John, Sting, and Jackson Browne.

He was a mainstay at The Village Studios in Los Angeles.

Raitt was quick to release a statement, writing: "Heartbroken at the loss of my dear friend and brilliant engineer/producer, Ed Cherney. Together with Don Was, we made a mighty trio, creating some of the most celebrated albums of our careers, garnering us a string of Grammy nominations and awards for Nick of Time, Luck of the Draw, Longing in their Hearts and Road Tested in the early-mid 90’s.

"He was one of the sweetest, funniest, big hearted and talented people I’ve ever known, as widely liked as he was respected as one of our businesses (sic) greatest recording Engineers. I will miss him so much and am so grateful we got to have him as long as we did.

"Thank God he is out of pain and my deepest sympathy goes out to his beloved longtime wife and partner, Rose."

Slash added: "RIP #EdCherney One of the greatest guys in the business. & a good friend. We are going to miss you terribly."

Cherney was nominated for six Grammys and won three. He also picked up an Emmy for his work on Bessie Smith film Bessie.