Vinnie Jones will donate any The X Factor winnings to hospitals

Vinnie Jones is to donate any money he wins on U.K. reality show The X Factor: Celebrity to the hospitals where his late wife was cared for.



The Lock Stock and Two Smoking Barrels star signed up to compete for a recording contract on Simon Cowell's star-studded reboot of his singing contest earlier this year, but his participation was thrown into doubt by the death of his wife Tanya from cancer in July.



Vinnie decided to soldier on and compete in the show, and was given a free pass to the live finals, which get underway on Saturday. Now, he has announced that if he bags the recording contract, any money he makes will go to two hospitals that treated Tanya during her life.



"I've decided any proceeds of a record contract from X-factor will go to Harefield hospital and Cedars Sinai," he tweeted on Tuesday. " NOW im (sic) ready to Rock n Roll."



Tanya was treated at Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles before living out the final days of her six-year cancer battle in the couple's Hollywood home. She underwent a heart transplant at Harefield Hospital in England at the age of just 21 following the birth of Kaley, her daughter from a previous marriage.



Vinnie previously told the Daily Express in 2010: "Harefield is much more precious to us than Hollywood. Tanya's got huge affection for the hospital and thinks so much of everyone there. For us they aren't doctors and nurses, they're angels."



Simon called the former soccer star to offer him a place in the finals at the end of last week's final audition episode. Vinnie will be mentored by Nicole Scherzinger on the show, as he competes alongside 11 other acts for that coveted recording deal.