NEWS Liam Gallagher felt like he was working 'for' his brother Noel in Oasis







The 'Some Might Say' group's former frontman has claimed the 52-year-old guitarist would "hog the f***ing studio”, and because Liam didn't have much creative "input" with their songs and was just the voice of the band, he has found getting to be a solo artist and being in control of his output a "better" experience.



Asked if working on his own music is "the next best thing" to being in Oasis, Liam admitted: "Without a doubt. But saying that, it wasn’t working with Noel; we never had a working relationship.



"He’d go in and hog the f***ing studio for weeks and then he’d go, 'Look, here’s a song, sing it like this', and I’d get in and I’d make it me own.



"So we never had much debate about lyrics or melodies or this.



"I much prefer to work this way than what I did with Noel because he’d go in and do it all himself and it felt like we were working for him. I much prefer this way. I’ve got a lot more input."



The 47-year-old rocker has released two chart-topping solo records, 2017's 'As You Were' and 'Why Me? Why Not’, and says ever since Oasis, he's always had “big” ambitions and has "no time" for being "underground".



He told website MusicFeeds.com.au: "I think big and I sing big.



"Bowie wrote some great tunes, The Beatles, the Stones.



"I’ve got no time to be underground – f*** that s*** – and even if I wanted to be underground I can’t be.



"The genie bottle is open.



"You might as well just embrace it.



"But I felt that even when Oasis first started – we wanted to climb the f***ing mountain, we wanted to see what was over the other side. We wanted to kiss the sky."



The 'One of Us' hitmaker launched Beady Eye with bandmates Andy Bell and Gem Archer with drummer Chris Sharrock in the wake of the 'Supersonic' rockers' demise in 2009, but after releasing two albums, 'Different Gear, Still Speeding' and 'BE', they disbanded in October 2014.



Liam says he knows what it feels like when people lose interest in your music from being in Beady Eye and is "lucky" he has a loyal fanbase who continue to come to his shows.



Asked if he's worried that one day people might no longer be interested in his music, he said: "I had that with Beady Eye. You can only do what you do.



"If your best ain’t good enough then so be it.



"I get it, people grow up, people’s priorities change.



"They’re not just sitting there following people around.



"They have children, people lose jobs, people lose members of their family.



"The last thing on their mind is some f***ing geezer in a parka putting out records.



"So I get it, but I’m lucky that I’ve got the love again and people are still coming to my concerts.



"All I know is I did my best on this record and the last gig I did my best, and that is it."