NEWS Avicii's father struggled to even say 'suicide' after son's tragic death Newsdesk Share with :







Avicii's father has admitted he struggled to come to terms with his son's decision to take his own life in 2018 - so much so that he couldn't even bring himself to say the word "suicide".



The Swedish DJ, real name Tim Bergling, died in Oman in April 2018, after previously opening up about his struggles with anxiety and depression. And while his dad Klas knew of his son's mental health issues, he had no idea that he was in such a dark place that he was planning to kill himself.



"The suicide came as a shock to all of us. And we thought that he was really on a better way before," Klas said during his first U.S. TV interview on CBS This Morning.



Admitting he had difficulty talking of his son's "suicide", Klas added: "To pronounce it, it's also to admit that you're part of this destiny, so to say."



As for how he's doing now, he added: "Well, it's ups and downs. It's a life before. And now it's a life after. That's the best way you can express it."



Klas also revealed that his son first started seeking help for his problems when he was a teenager, when he was taken to see a psychiatrist by his parents.



"When you have a child that's not feeling well, you try everything to get the situation right again," he explained. "And you try to understand what's going on. So, we went to a psychiatrist. I think he was 14 or 15, yeah. And he sort of calmed Tim down."



While Avicii's successful music career meant he was often away from home travelling the world, he kept in touch with his mum and dad by phone. During these conversations, he and Klas discussed numerous topics, as well as "deep things" such as the DJ's anxiety.



"I had experienced (it) myself as young (man)," he said. "If you have experienced it yourself, you know that there are ways to get more balanced life."