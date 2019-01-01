Jodie Whittaker stunned by Coldplay collaboration

Doctor Who star Jodie Whittaker was left stunned when a couple of Coldplay stars turned up to Abbey Road Studios as she was recording a cover of their hit Yellow.

The actress agreed to hit the high notes and show off her singing skills for the BBC Children in Need’s upcoming charity album, Got It Covered, but she had no idea she'd be joined by real rockers Jonny Buckland and Will Champion.

Producers and songwriter Guy Chambers, who helped mentor the actors on the album in the studio, says, "I think the biggest highlight so far was when Jodie sang her Coldplay song, Yellow. We were just rehearsing it on a piano in my studio and two members of Coldplay walked in behind her as she was singing it, Jonny and Will.

"To see her face then... and then when we actually recorded it with Jonny and Will. It sounded just like Coldplay. I was the bass player that day and that was a real joy to see her face - she was singing in Coldplay for an afternoon."

And Whittaker will always cherish the memory, telling Press Association, "I chose this song by Coldplay because I have stalked Coldplay since they first appeared on any stage. I went to my first Coldplay gig in New Zealand when I was 18 and they were on in the afternoon and it was like four o’clock in the afternoon at a festival... There was about 100 people watching and waiting for the headliners and I was crying and singing along to every single track.

"I think I have sufficiently stalked them enough to steal their song, ruin it. I love them and they have soundtracked my entire adult life and I think it is the most beautiful song that has stood the test of time."

Taylor Swift also stunned actor Shaun Dooley in the studio as he recorded his rendition of her song Never Grow Up.