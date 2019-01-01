Mel B and sister pay tribute to late family members during Caribbean getaway

Mel B and her sister Danielle Brown have embarked on a trip to Caribbean paradise, Nevis, to pay tribute to their late father and great-grandmother.

The Spice Girl star documented the sentimental trip in a series of posts on Instagram on Monday. The sisters posed in bikinis while relaxing on a boat, but it wasn't all fun in the sun - the getaway came just weeks after their paternal great-grandmother passed away at the age of 107.

Their late relative and their father Martin Brown called Nevis home.

"Being in my dads hometown Nevis everything is very one with nature, real life you only need good food, drink and whole load of very loud reggae music and your happy (sic)," Danielle captioned one of the posts. "I am embracing my roots and trying to ride the wave of this thing we call grief, very happy to be in Nevis with my one and only sister @officialmelb."

Mel's children also joined the Brown siblings for the trip.

The Wannabe hitmaker took to Instagram earlier this month to share the sad news of her great-grandmother's passing, posting a photo of her with the caption: "Deeply saddened by the passing of my great grandma in the early hours of this morning, she was 107 and what a woman she was, I feel the need to fly right now to Nevis to pay my respects."