Miley Cyrus' new man has yet to meet her dad

Miley Cyrus' new boyfriend has never met her dad, even though he has been friends with the pop superstar for over five years.

Cody Simpson and the Wrecking Ball star have turned a long friendship into a romance following her marriage split from Liam Hemsworth, but he has no idea if her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, is a fan of the coupling.

Appearing on Nova 96.9's Fitzy & Wippa show in Australia on Tuesday, the singer confessed, "I haven't met him yet."

But Miley's mum, Tish, appears to approve, responding to a note Cody's mother, Angie, posted after the pair shared a shot of Miley with her hands down the front of Cody's trousers.

Angie said she was thrilled to see them both so happy, prompting Tish to add: "Puts a smile on my face too."

Simpson also told the radio show he had a crush on Miley years before the pair became friends - and even told his new girlfriend that he used to kiss her when she appeared on TV.

"I told her I used to kiss her on the TV screen when I was little," he laughed. "She was the only one that I had ever felt that way about when I was that age. I had a crush on her ever since I knew who she was.

"We were friends for so long, so when things turned into something more... it was a natural thing. This was a very slowly developed friendship, it's more comfortable."

And he dismissed any chatter that he might have had anything to do with Miley's failed marriage, adding, "I'm not one to break things up."

The radio chat came hours after Cody was crowned the inaugural winner of The Masked Singer Australia on Monday night.