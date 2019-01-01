Nicki Minaj weds Kenneth Petty

Nicki Minaj is a married woman, after tying the knot with her boyfriend Kenneth Petty.

The 36-year-old rapper confirmed that she and Kenneth had exchanged vows on Monday as she shared a video on her Instagram page of matching "Mr and Mrs" mugs and "Bride and Groom" baseball caps.

In the caption, Nicki revealed her new name as she wrote: "Onika Tanya Maraj-Petty 10•21•19."

The Anaconda star was first linked to convicted sex offender Kenneth, 41, back in November 2018, before the pair became engaged over the summer.

In June, the star confirmed the couple had obtained a marriage licence, giving the pair a 90-day window to tie the knot, and later told E! News that the nuptials were imminent.

"We've gotten our marriage license, but there's a particular pastor who I want to officiate and so she was just made available as of today," she told E! News. "She told me she's available within the next week, so we could be married in the next seven days."

When asked if she had picked out a gown for her wedding day, the Megatron hitmaker joked: "That's too much. I can't. There's no way. That will take too long to plan. I'm not good with that. I'm a procrastinator, so it would come in, like, two years from now."