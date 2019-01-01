Harry Styles's homeless stalker avoids jail

The homeless man who stalked Harry Styles and menaced him at his London home has avoided jail.

Pablo Tarazaga-Orero, 26, was found guilty of stalking the star last week, but was spared incarceration at a sentencing hearing at Hendon Magistrates' Court in London on Monday.

Instead, he has been handed a restraining order, banning him from entering Harry's postcode, going within 250 metres of him, attending any of his gigs, and sending him messages on social media. Tarazaga-Orero has also been ordered to complete a 12-month community order, a 30-day rehabilitation requirement, and pay $435 (£335) in total including $325 (£250) costs.

If he breaks the strict conditions, he faces jail.

According to Britain's Daily Mirror newspaper, District Judge Nigel Dean said during sentencing: "Failing to comply with a restraining order is a criminal offence and that offence carries a maximum five-year prison sentence.

"Firstly I am making a restraining order in any case it's going to be for an indefinite period and will include the following prohibit you from entering the following area highlighted in red.

"It centres on the home address of Harry Styles and some of the adjacent lanes to keep you well away from his address. You're not to contact directly or indirectly Harry Styles including posting any messages on any social media platforms."

It was also revealed he breached his bail conditions by going into the Sign of the Times hitmaker's postcode in August while awaiting trial.

Styles previously recalled how he had offered the homeless man money then bought Tarazaga-Orero food from a vegan cafe the following day.

After trying to cut contact, the popstar received notes and money in his letterbox, leaving the 25-year-old fearing for his safety.