Foals and James Arthur battle for this week's Official Albums Chart Number 1

Foals and James Arthur are involved in a close race Number 1 on this week’s Official Albums Chart.



Leading today’s Official Chart Update by less than 600 chart sales are Foals with their sixth studio album Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 2 could become their first UK chart-topper. All five of the Oxford indie-rock group’s previous albums have reached the UK Top 10, including Everything Not Saved Will Be Lost – Part 1 which peaked at Number 2 earlier this year in March.



James Arthur is currently at Number 2 with You, his third studio album and follow-up to 2016’s chart-topping Back From The Edge. James has the lead on digital downloads so far, with Foals edging ahead on physical and streaming formats.



American rock band Alter Bridge could match their career peak with Walk The Sky at Number 3, Doncaster alt-rocker Yungblud sits at Number 4 with his new EP The Underrated Youth, and Daniel O’Donnell completes an all-new Top 5 with Halfway To Paradise, his prospective 39th Top 40 album.



Jimmy Eat World are on track for their highest-charting album ever in the UK with their 10th studio album Surviving at 10, while electronic act and neuroscientist Floating Points could score his first Top 40 album with Crush at 18.



More potential new entries this week include Wretch 32’s surprise released fifth album Upon Reflection (24), Shed Seven retrospective Going For Gold: The Greatest Hits (27), High Water II from Magpie Salute (33), Dream State’s Primrose Path (34), and DJ Spoony’s Garage Classical, an orchestral collection of popular garage hits featuring the likes of Sugababes, Paloma Faith and Lily Allen. (35)