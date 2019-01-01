Miley Cyrus takes swipe at ex Liam Hemsworth while gushing about Cody Simpson

Miley Cyrus took a swipe at her ex Liam Hemsworth as she gushed about her fledgling romance with Cody Simpson in an Instagram Live session on Sunday night.

The 26-year-old singer, who went public with Cody at the beginning of the month - just two months after her split from husband Liam - made the thinly-veiled dig as she told fans not to give up hope on finding love.

"There are good men out there, guys, don't give up," she said. "You don't have to be gay, there are good people with d**ks out there, you've just got to find them. You've got to find a d**k that's not a d**k, you know.

"I always thought I had to be gay, because I thought all guys were evil, but it's not true. There are good people out there that just happen to have d**ks. I've only ever met one, and he's on this live."

Cody was also on the Instagram Live on a split screen from his hotel in Sydney, Australia, while Miley was broadcasting from her Los Angeles home.

Despite Cody telling fans that he wasn't allowed to tell them where he was, Miley then confirmed the singer was in Sydney, after he was captured arriving at the airport by waiting photographers. His presence in the city appears to confirm reports that he's The Robot on The Masked Singer Australia, with the character due to be unveiled on Monday night's show.

Elsewhere in the livestream, Miley and Cody also appeared to confirm speculation that they are living together. The rumours began when Miley shared a snap of the Australian heartthrob on her Instagram a couple of weeks ago with the caption: "Move in day."

And as they bickered good-naturedly about their romance, the pair seemed to confirm the reports as they discussed their shared driveway and garage.

"We got matching Teslas (cars)! Mine's dirty, hers is clean," Cody said. Miley replied: "Mine's not clean. Mine's dirty because mine is sitting in the driveway because yours is in the garage!"